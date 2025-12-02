Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Here Group (NASDAQ:HERE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.
• NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.
• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $187.33 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $370.40 million.
• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $957.14 million.
• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $730.27 million.
• Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $239.03 million.
• Box (NYSE:BOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $298.74 million.
• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $198.60 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.