A Look at GitLab's Upcoming Earnings Report

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GitLab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds GitLab's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 7.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at GitLab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.15 0.23 0.16 EPS Actual 0.24 0.17 0.33 0.23 Price Change % -7.00 -11.00 12.00 2.00

GitLab Share Price Analysis

Shares of GitLab were trading at $41.06 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

