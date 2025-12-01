Uncovering Potential: Box's Earnings Preview

Box (NYSE:BOX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Box to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Box's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 4.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Box's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.26 0.42 0.42 EPS Actual 0.33 0.30 0.42 0.45 Price Change % 4.00 17.00 -3.00 -8.00

Market Performance of Box's Stock

Shares of Box were trading at $29.54 as of November 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

