Pure Storage's Earnings: A Preview

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Pure Storage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Pure Storage bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 32.34% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.41 0.42 EPS Actual 0.43 0.29 0.45 0.50 Price Change % 32.00 -3.00 -15.00 22.00

Performance of Pure Storage Shares

Shares of Pure Storage were trading at $88.96 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Pure Storage

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Pure Storage.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Pure Storage, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $101.58, suggesting a potential 14.19% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hewlett Packard, SanDisk and NetApp, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hewlett Packard, with an average 1-year price target of $25.8, suggesting a potential 71.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SanDisk, with an average 1-year price target of $188.92, suggesting a potential 112.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetApp, with an average 1-year price target of $127.14, suggesting a potential 42.92% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hewlett Packard, SanDisk and NetApp are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pure Storage Outperform 12.73% $604.34M 3.68% Hewlett Packard Neutral 18.50% $2.67B 1.14% SanDisk Outperform 22.57% $687M 1.20% NetApp Neutral 2.83% $1.23B 31.11%

Key Takeaway:

Pure Storage ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Pure Storage is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Pure Storage

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Pure Storage: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Pure Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.