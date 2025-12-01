An Overview of CrowdStrike Holdings's Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CrowdStrike Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The announcement from CrowdStrike Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.66 0.86 0.81 EPS Actual 0.93 0.73 1.03 0.93 Price Change % 5.00 -6.00 -6.00 -5.00

Tracking CrowdStrike Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings were trading at $509.16 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CrowdStrike Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CrowdStrike Holdings.

The consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings is Buy, based on 35 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $543.11, there's a potential 6.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow and Fortinet, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $234.66, suggesting a potential 53.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1153.3, suggesting a potential 126.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortinet, with an average 1-year price target of $83.0, suggesting a potential 83.7% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow and Fortinet are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CrowdStrike Holdings Buy 21.28% $858.67M -2.16% Palo Alto Networks Outperform 15.66% $1.84B 4.05% ServiceNow Buy 21.81% $2.63B 4.52% Fortinet Neutral 14.38% $1.39B 33.90%

Key Takeaway:

CrowdStrike Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, the company shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags in terms of return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

A Deep Dive into CrowdStrike Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

