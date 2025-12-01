Exploring Marvell Tech's Earnings Expectations

Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Marvell Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

The market awaits Marvell Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 18.6% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Marvell Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.61 0.59 0.41 EPS Actual 0.67 0.62 0.60 0.43 Price Change % -19.00 -6.00 -20.00 23.00

Performance of Marvell Tech Shares

Shares of Marvell Tech were trading at $89.4 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Marvell Tech

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Marvell Tech.

Marvell Tech has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $94.55, the consensus suggests a potential 5.76% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NXP Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems and Credo Technology Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NXP Semiconductors, with an average 1-year price target of $249.5, suggesting a potential 179.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monolithic Power Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $1131.36, suggesting a potential 1165.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Credo Technology Group, with an average 1-year price target of $158.64, suggesting a potential 77.45% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NXP Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems and Credo Technology Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marvell Tech Buy 57.60% $1.01B 1.46% NXP Semiconductors Buy -2.37% $1.79B 6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Buy 18.88% $406.23M 5.12% Credo Technology Group Outperform 273.57% $150.37M 8.67%

Key Takeaway:

Marvell Tech ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Marvell Tech is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 57.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Marvell Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

