Earnings Outlook For TRX Gold

TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TRX Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

TRX Gold bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TRX Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.00 -0.01 0.00 0.01 Price Change % 1.00 14.00 -4.00 1.00

TRX Gold Share Price Analysis

Shares of TRX Gold were trading at $0.705 as of November 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on TRX Gold

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TRX Gold.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for TRX Gold, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $1.2, suggesting a potential 70.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and TRX Gold, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and TRX Gold are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TRX Gold Buy 22.92% $4.38M -0.40%

Key Takeaway:

TRX Gold ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 22.92%. In terms of Gross Profit, TRX Gold also ranks at the bottom with $4.38M. Additionally, TRX Gold has the lowest Return on Equity at -0.40%.

Get to Know TRX Gold Better

TRX Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition of interests and the exploration of natural resource properties. Its mineral properties are located in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company's main area of interest has been in the exploration and development of gold properties. It is focused on the Buckreef Gold Project which comprises five prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo, Eastern Porphyry, and Buziba.

TRX Gold's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: TRX Gold displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: TRX Gold's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TRX Gold's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

To track all earnings releases for TRX Gold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.