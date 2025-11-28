Preview: Simulations Plus's Earnings

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Simulations Plus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Simulations Plus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 25.76% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.26 0.17 EPS Actual 0.45 0.31 0.17 Price Change % -26.00 8.00 -7.00

Market Performance of Simulations Plus's Stock

Shares of Simulations Plus were trading at $17.29 as of November 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Simulations Plus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $16.0, the consensus suggests a potential 7.46% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sophia Genetics, Definitive Healthcare and OptimizeRx, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sophia Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 59.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Definitive Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 76.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OptimizeRx, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential 23.37% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Sophia Genetics, Definitive Healthcare and OptimizeRx are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simulations Plus Neutral 9.81% $13.03M -42.97% Sophia Genetics Buy 22.77% $12.91M -29.15% Definitive Healthcare Neutral -4.23% $45.99M -5.04% OptimizeRx Outperform 22.33% $17.52M 0.65%

Key Takeaway:

Simulations Plus ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Simulations Plus Better

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It includes two segments. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Software and services. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity). It generates maximum revenue from the software segment. Maximum revenue is earned from USA following EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Understanding the Numbers: Simulations Plus's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Simulations Plus's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -330.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simulations Plus's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -42.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simulations Plus's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -40.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

