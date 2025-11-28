Uncovering Potential: Cango's Earnings Preview

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cango will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Cango bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.28 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.55% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cango's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.28 0.07 0.09 Price Change % 7.00 -7.00 2.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cango were trading at $1.46 as of November 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

