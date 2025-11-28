A Look at Vestis's Upcoming Earnings Report

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vestis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Vestis's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vestis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.15 0.12 0.13 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 0.14 0.11 Price Change % -6.00 -38.00 -12.00 3.00

Market Performance of Vestis's Stock

Shares of Vestis were trading at $6.44 as of November 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vestis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.