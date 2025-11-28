MongoDB's Earnings: A Preview

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MongoDB will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from MongoDB is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.86, leading to a 37.96% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.66 0.67 0.69 EPS Actual 1.00 1.00 1.28 1.16 Price Change % 38.00 13.00 -27.00 -17.00

Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB were trading at $326.27 as of November 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on MongoDB

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MongoDB.

Analysts have given MongoDB a total of 31 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $382.13, indicating a potential 17.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Twilio, GoDaddy and CoreWeave, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Twilio, with an average 1-year price target of $135.21, suggesting a potential 58.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GoDaddy, with an average 1-year price target of $180.62, suggesting a potential 44.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoreWeave, with an average 1-year price target of $138.04, suggesting a potential 57.69% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Twilio, GoDaddy and CoreWeave, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MongoDB Buy 23.70% $419.97M -1.57% Twilio Outperform 14.71% $632.08M 0.47% GoDaddy Neutral 10.26% $797M 84.84% CoreWeave Neutral 133.70% $995.85M -2.86%

Key Takeaway:

MongoDB ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity. Overall, MongoDB's performance is mixed compared to its peers in the analysis.

Delving into MongoDB's Background

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

MongoDB: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for MongoDB visit their earnings calendar on our site.

