November 28, 2025

Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2025

Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $458.31 million.

• SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

CHA Logo
CHAChagee Holdings Ltd
$14.502.62%
Overview
GLBS Logo
GLBSGlobus Maritime Ltd
$1.361.49%
LEDS Logo
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$2.462.24%
SBI Logo
SBIWestern Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc
$7.720.13%
