Preview: Globus Maritime's Earnings

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Globus Maritime to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The market awaits Globus Maritime's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Globus Maritime's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.09 0.0 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.07 -0.1 -0.03 Price Change % 15.00 5.00 6.0 10.00

Performance of Globus Maritime Shares

Shares of Globus Maritime were trading at $1.23 as of November 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

