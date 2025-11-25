Lee Enterprises's Earnings: A Preview

Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lee Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Lee Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 0.00 -0.4 0.65 EPS Actual -0.31 -2.07 -2.8 0.57 Price Change % -2.00 -6.00 -1.0 -2.00

Tracking Lee Enterprises's Stock Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises were trading at $4.25 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.