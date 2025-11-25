Preview: Alarum Technologies's Earnings

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alarum Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Alarum Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alarum Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.010 0.02 0.04 EPS Actual 0.17 0.159 0.20 0.20 Price Change % 5.00 -5.000 5.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Alarum Technologies were trading at $11.725 as of November 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Alarum Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alarum Technologies.

Alarum Technologies has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, the consensus suggests a potential 130.28% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Silvaco Group, Intrusion and T Stamp, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 2.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intrusion, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 40.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for T Stamp, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 2.35% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Silvaco Group, Intrusion and T Stamp, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alarum Technologies Buy -1.05% $5.43M 1.01% Silvaco Group Buy 70.18% $14.54M -6.68% Intrusion Buy 30.72% $1.50M -19.53% T Stamp Buy 62.41% $449.89K -52.44%

Key Takeaway:

Alarum Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Alarum Technologies is at the top among its peers.

Discovering Alarum Technologies: A Closer Look

Alarum Technologies Ltd is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider operating mainly in the web data collection market, offering web data collection and a private internet browsing platform. The company's Web Data Collection products offer secure, fast, and anonymous IP Proxy Network Solutions & Services, or IPPN or IPPN Solutions, to its business customers which, in turn, enables them to anonymously and securely browse the internet as well as to collect data from any publicly available source on the web, for their business purpose. The company operates in one segment, which is web data collection. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from United Arab Emirates, followed by China, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, U.K. Virgin Islands, Middle East and Africa, and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alarum Technologies

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alarum Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Alarum Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alarum Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alarum Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Alarum Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

