What to Expect from Li Auto's Earnings

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Li Auto to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Investors in Li Auto are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 EPS Actual 0.1 0.13 0.52 0.52 Price Change % 0.0 -1.00 -4.00 0.00

Tracking Li Auto's Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto were trading at $18.12 as of November 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

