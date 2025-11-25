What to Expect from Deere's Earnings

Deere (NYSE:DE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Deere will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.88.

Anticipation surrounds Deere's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deere's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 4.60 5.64 3.11 3.87 EPS Actual 4.75 6.64 3.19 4.55 Price Change % 2.00 3.00 3.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Deere were trading at $487.23 as of November 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Deere

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Deere.

Analysts have provided Deere with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $530.86, suggesting a potential 8.95% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CNH Industrial, AGCO and Toro, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CNH Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $12.85, suggesting a potential 97.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AGCO, with an average 1-year price target of $124.89, suggesting a potential 74.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Toro, with an average 1-year price target of $91.0, suggesting a potential 81.32% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CNH Industrial, AGCO and Toro, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Deere Outperform -8.29% $4.21B 5.21% CNH Industrial Buy -5.48% $1.40B 1.04% AGCO Neutral -4.73% $646.50M 7.06% Toro Neutral -2.21% $381.80M 3.71%

Key Takeaway:

Deere is at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks second for Gross Profit. It is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Key Indicators: Deere's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Deere's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Deere visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.