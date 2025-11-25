earnings image
November 25, 2025 6:11 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For November 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $350.04 million.

• Gamehaus Holdings (NASDAQ:GMHS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $34.43 billion.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $589.13 million.

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $185.89 million.

• Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $265.66 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.51 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $676.79 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $124.89 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion.

• Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $227.44 million.

• Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $175.54 million.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $773.66 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $66.10 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $14.70 billion.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $770.36 million.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $609.88 million.

• Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $104.11 million.

