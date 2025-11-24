A Preview Of Anavex Life Sciences's Earnings

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anavex Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.15 -0.17 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.13 -0.14 -0.14 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -3.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences were trading at $3.26 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.