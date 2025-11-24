A Preview Of PagerDuty's Earnings

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Investors in PagerDuty are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 6.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.19 0.16 0.17 EPS Actual 0.30 0.24 0.22 0.25 Price Change % 6.00 -11.00 18.00 0.00

PagerDuty Share Price Analysis

Shares of PagerDuty were trading at $14.9 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PagerDuty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PagerDuty.

Analysts have given PagerDuty a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $18.25, indicating a potential 22.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NCR Voyix, PAR Technology and Amplitude, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NCR Voyix, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 10.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PAR Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 248.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amplitude, with an average 1-year price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential 1.01% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for NCR Voyix, PAR Technology and Amplitude are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PagerDuty Buy 6.45% $104.41M 5.99% NCR Voyix Buy -3.39% $166M -2.57% PAR Technology Buy 23.18% $49.22M -2.14% Amplitude Buy 17.74% $65.49M -8.86%

Key Takeaway:

PagerDuty ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Middle for Return on Equity. Overall, PagerDuty shows strong revenue growth compared to its peers, but lags in gross profit and return on equity metrics.

Delving into PagerDuty's Background

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines artificial intelligence (AI) operations (AIOps), automation, customer service operations, and incident management with a generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient, and scalable platform to protect revenue and improve customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate the risk of operational failures. The company generates revenue predominantly from cloud-hosted software subscription fees and term-license software subscription fees. Geographically, the firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from International markets.

PagerDuty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PagerDuty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.45% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PagerDuty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, PagerDuty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

