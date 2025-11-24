ep us feature image
November 24, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Titan Machinery

Benzinga Insights
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Titan Machinery to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

Investors in Titan Machinery are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025
EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.88 -0.62 0.05
EPS Actual -0.26 -0.58 -1.88 0.07
Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 2.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery were trading at $15.75 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

