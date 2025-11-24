A Preview Of Petco Health and Wellness's Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Petco Health and Wellness will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Petco Health and Wellness's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 23.53% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.02 Price Change % 24.00 -23.00 32.00 8.00

Tracking Petco Health and Wellness's Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness were trading at $2.74 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Petco Health and Wellness

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Petco Health and Wellness.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Petco Health and Wellness, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $3.97, suggesting a potential 44.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ODP, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Upbound Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ODP, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 921.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Build-A-Bear Workshop, with an average 1-year price target of $77.5, suggesting a potential 2728.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Upbound Group, with an average 1-year price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential 1131.75% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ODP, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Upbound Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Petco Health and Wellness Neutral -2.31% $585.32M 1.24% ODP Neutral -8.71% $331M 2.84% Build-A-Bear Workshop Buy 11.14% $71.51M 8.13% Upbound Group Buy 8.97% $563.08M 1.93%

Key Takeaway:

Petco Health and Wellness ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Petco Health and Wellness's Background

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet specialty retailer focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its own partners with pet care centers in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Company also offers an expanded range of consumables, supplies, and services through its website and mobile app.

Petco Health and Wellness: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Petco Health and Wellness's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.31%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, Petco Health and Wellness faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

