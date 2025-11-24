Earnings Outlook For Guess

Guess (NYSE:GES) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Guess will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Guess's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.69 1.38 0.37 EPS Actual 0.26 -0.44 1.48 0.34 Price Change % 0.00 9.00 10.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Guess's Stock

Shares of Guess were trading at $16.97 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.