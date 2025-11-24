A Glimpse of Movado Group's Earnings Potential

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Movado Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

The announcement from Movado Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.41% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.39 0.39 0.00 EPS Actual 0.23 0.08 0.51 0.37 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -2.00 0.00

Performance of Movado Group Shares

Shares of Movado Group were trading at $19.24 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Movado Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.