Embecta's Earnings: A Preview

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Embecta to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Anticipation surrounds Embecta's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.34, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Embecta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.59 0.44 0.36 EPS Actual 1.12 0.70 0.65 0.45 Price Change % 19.00 -10.00 -2.00 10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta were trading at $14.57 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

