Clearfield's Earnings: A Preview

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clearfield will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Clearfield bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 24.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Clearfield's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.19 -0.31 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.11 0.09 -0.13 -0.06 Price Change % -25.00 8.00 -6.00 -7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Clearfield were trading at $29.26 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.