A Glimpse of Cleanspark's Earnings Potential

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cleanspark will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The market awaits Cleanspark's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.71, leading to a 6.06% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cleanspark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 -0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.78 -0.49 0.83 -0.27 Price Change % -6.00 6.00 9.00 -4.00

Cleanspark Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cleanspark were trading at $9.73 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cleanspark

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cleanspark.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Cleanspark, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $23.0, suggesting a potential 136.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ncino, Asana and AvePoint, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ncino, with an average 1-year price target of $36.64, suggesting a potential 276.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Asana, with an average 1-year price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential 67.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential 97.02% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ncino, Asana and AvePoint, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cleanspark Buy 90.81% $92.12M 12.47% Ncino Outperform 12.40% $88.12M -1.43% Asana Neutral 9.89% $176.72M -20.99% AvePoint Outperform 23.56% $81.58M 2.86%

Key Takeaway:

Cleanspark ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Cleanspark is positioned at the top in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but falls to the bottom in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Key Indicators: Cleanspark's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 90.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 126.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Cleanspark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Cleanspark visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.