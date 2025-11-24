A Look Ahead: Arrowhead Pharma's Earnings Forecast

Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Arrowhead Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Arrowhead Pharma are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.24% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Arrowhead Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -1.04 -0.46 -0.72 -0.92 EPS Actual -1.26 2.75 -1.39 -1.37 Price Change % 2.00 9.00 -5.00 24.00

Tracking Arrowhead Pharma's Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharma were trading at $40.45 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Arrowhead Pharma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.