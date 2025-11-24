Earnings Preview For Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15.

Investors in Abercrombie & Fitch are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 1.22% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.29 1.33 3.48 2.22 EPS Actual 2.32 1.59 3.57 2.50 Price Change % 1.00 -6.00 -4.00 1.00

Tracking Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch were trading at $69.87 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Abercrombie & Fitch

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Analysts have given Abercrombie & Fitch a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $115.17, indicating a potential 64.83% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria's Secret and Buckle, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential 75.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victoria's Secret, with an average 1-year price target of $26.46, suggesting a potential 62.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 21.28% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria's Secret and Buckle are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 6.58% $756.97M 11.40% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -0.57% $499.96M 5.14% Victoria's Secret Neutral 2.96% $519M 2.42% Buckle Neutral 8.27% $145.01M 9.77%

Key Takeaway:

Abercrombie & Fitch ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Abercrombie & Fitch adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.