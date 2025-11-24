A Look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Atour Lifestyle Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Atour Lifestyle Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.32 0.30 0.38 EPS Actual 0.42 0.34 0.33 0.39 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -1.00 1.00

Market Performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings's Stock

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings were trading at $37.09 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

