Amentum Holdings Earnings Preview

Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Amentum Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Amentum Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.7% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Amentum Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.47 0.45 0.25 EPS Actual 0.56 0.53 0.51 0.28 Price Change % 2.00 -5.00 11.00 -10.00

Market Performance of Amentum Holdings's Stock

Shares of Amentum Holdings were trading at $24.26 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Amentum Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Amentum Holdings.

Analysts have given Amentum Holdings a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $28.0, indicating a potential 15.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of KBR, FTI Consulting and Science Applications Intl, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KBR, with an average 1-year price target of $52.25, suggesting a potential 115.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FTI Consulting, with an average 1-year price target of $165.0, suggesting a potential 580.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Science Applications Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $111.8, suggesting a potential 360.84% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for KBR, FTI Consulting and Science Applications Intl are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amentum Holdings Neutral 66.25% $368M 0.23% KBR Buy -0.31% $270M 7.79% FTI Consulting Neutral 3.26% $317.93M 4.54% Science Applications Intl Neutral -2.70% $215M 8.40%

Key Takeaway:

Amentum Holdings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity among its peers. The company's Consensus rating is neutral, in line with the average of its peers.

All You Need to Know About Amentum Holdings

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Financial Insights: Amentum Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Amentum Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 66.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amentum Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Amentum Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.