Uncovering Potential: Banco BBVA Argentina's Earnings Preview

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Banco BBVA Argentina to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Banco BBVA Argentina's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.26 0.37 0.45 EPS Actual 0.24 0.36 0.30 0.51 Price Change % -5.00 -2.00 -3.00 -7.00

Tracking Banco BBVA Argentina's Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina were trading at $13.95 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.