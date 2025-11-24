Ambarella's Earnings Outlook

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ambarella to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Ambarella bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.35 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.78% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.20 0.04 -0.02 0.04 EPS Actual 0.15 0.07 0.11 0.11 Price Change % 17.00 -15.00 -17.00 6.00

Market Performance of Ambarella's Stock

Shares of Ambarella were trading at $86.14 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ambarella

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ambarella.

Analysts have provided Ambarella with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $95.17, suggesting a potential 10.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegro Microsystems and Impinj, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Allegro Microsystems, with an average 1-year price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential 54.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Impinj, with an average 1-year price target of $226.2, suggesting a potential 162.6% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Allegro Microsystems and Impinj, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ambarella Buy 49.88% $56.23M -3.48% Allegro Microsystems Buy 14.36% $99.29M 0.70% Impinj Outperform 0.90% $48.33M -6.70%

Key Takeaway:

Ambarella is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Ambarella

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, security cameras, consumer cameras, and industrial and robotic applications. The company's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Ambarella: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ambarella showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.88% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ambarella's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambarella's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ambarella's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Ambarella visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.