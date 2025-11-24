Alibaba Group Holding's Earnings: A Preview

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alibaba Group Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

The announcement from Alibaba Group Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.48 2.66 2.26 EPS Actual 2.06 1.73 2.93 2.15 Price Change % 13.00 0.00 6.00 -2.00

Alibaba Group Holding Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding were trading at $152.93 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Alibaba Group Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.