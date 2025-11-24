Earnings Outlook For Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nutanix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The market awaits Nutanix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 5.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.38 0.47 0.32 EPS Actual 0.37 0.42 0.56 0.42 Price Change % -5.00 -4.00 10.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix were trading at $57.62 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

