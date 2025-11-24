Earnings Outlook For Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Burlington Stores to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62.

The announcement from Burlington Stores is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.44, leading to a 1.56% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.43 3.76 1.55 EPS Actual 1.72 1.60 4.13 1.55 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -7.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores were trading at $296.51 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Burlington Stores

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $346.38, the consensus suggests a potential 16.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gap, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $27.43, suggesting a potential 90.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $82.11, suggesting a potential 72.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $246.17, suggesting a potential 16.98% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Gap, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Burlington Stores Outperform 9.72% $1.19B 6.73% Gap Neutral 0.13% $1.54B 6.40% Urban Outfitters Neutral 11.30% $566.16M 5.74% Boot Barn Holdings Buy 18.69% $184.15M 3.55%

Key Takeaway:

Burlington Stores ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Burlington Stores is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue and profit metrics, but lags behind in return on equity.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Burlington Stores: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Burlington Stores's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.72% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

