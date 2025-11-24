Earnings Outlook For JM Smucker

JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that JM Smucker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Anticipation surrounds JM Smucker's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.94 2.25 2.37 2.51 EPS Actual 1.90 2.31 2.61 2.76 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 1.00 -2.00

Performance of JM Smucker Shares

Shares of JM Smucker were trading at $105.54 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on JM Smucker

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding JM Smucker.

The consensus rating for JM Smucker is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $116.17 implies a potential 10.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hormel Foods, The Campbell's and Pilgrims Pride, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hormel Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential 72.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential 68.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 56.41% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hormel Foods, The Campbell's and Pilgrims Pride are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JM Smucker Neutral -0.56% $474.70M -0.73% Hormel Foods Outperform 4.64% $487.31M 2.28% The Campbell's Neutral 1.22% $705M 3.73% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 3.80% $659.38M 9.42%

Key Takeaway:

JM Smucker is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering JM Smucker: A Closer Look

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily sells through the US retail channel (73% of fiscal 2025 revenue came through its retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments), with the remaining share consisting of sweet baked snacks (through the Hostess acquisition) and international (primarily Canada). Retail coffee is its largest category (32% of sales) with brands Folgers and Dunkin'. Pet foods (19% of sales) holds leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Of its remaining, approximately 22% comes from frozen handhelds and spreads, through brands Jif, Smucker's, and Uncrustables. The company acquired Hostess Brands in fiscal 2024 to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

JM Smucker: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: JM Smucker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: JM Smucker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JM Smucker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JM Smucker's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: JM Smucker's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

