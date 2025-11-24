Examining the Future: NetApp's Earnings Outlook

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NetApp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73.

The market awaits NetApp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 4.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NetApp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.90 1.91 1.78 EPS Actual 1.55 1.93 1.91 1.87 Price Change % 5.00 0.00 -16.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp were trading at $107.3 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on NetApp

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NetApp.

With 6 analyst ratings, NetApp has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $124.0, indicating a potential 15.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Super Micro Computer, Pure Storage and Hewlett Packard, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Super Micro Computer, with an average 1-year price target of $47.15, suggesting a potential 56.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $88.92, suggesting a potential 17.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hewlett Packard, with an average 1-year price target of $25.8, suggesting a potential 75.96% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Super Micro Computer, Pure Storage and Hewlett Packard, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NetApp Neutral 1.17% $1.10B 23.13% Super Micro Computer Neutral -15.49% $467.37M 2.62% Pure Storage Outperform 12.73% $604.34M 3.68% Hewlett Packard Neutral 18.50% $2.67B 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

NetApp ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity. Overall, NetApp is positioned in the top tier compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About NetApp

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of the cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, Canada and Latin America (Americas).

Financial Insights: NetApp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

