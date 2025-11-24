An Overview of Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70.

Anticipation surrounds Dick's Sporting Goods's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dick's Sporting Goods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.30 4.32 3.51 2.69 EPS Actual 4.38 3.37 3.62 2.75 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 -2.00 1.00

Market Performance of Dick's Sporting Goods's Stock

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods were trading at $208.45 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Dick's Sporting Goods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dick's Sporting Goods.

The consensus rating for Dick's Sporting Goods is Outperform, derived from 16 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $257.56 implies a potential 23.56% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ulta Beauty, Chewy and Tractor Supply, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ulta Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $594.95, suggesting a potential 185.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.87, suggesting a potential 77.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tractor Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $65.36, suggesting a potential 68.64% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ulta Beauty, Chewy and Tractor Supply are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dick's Sporting Goods Outperform 4.98% $1.35B 11.90% Ulta Beauty Outperform 9.26% $1.09B 10.36% Chewy Outperform 8.59% $942.20M 16.20% Tractor Supply Outperform 7.23% $1.39B 10.24%

Key Takeaway:

Dick's Sporting Goods ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Get to Know Dick's Sporting Goods Better

Dick's Sporting Goods is a retailer that offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in physical stores. The company's legacy business includes more than 700 stores under its own name, more than 100 Golf Galaxy golf specialty stores, and about 50 outlet stores. In September 2025, Dick's acquired multinational retailer Foot Locker. With this move, Dick's added more than 2,300 stores under the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, atmos, and WSS nameplates in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and EMEA—Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Breaking Down Dick's Sporting Goods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dick's Sporting Goods's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dick's Sporting Goods's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Dick's Sporting Goods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.