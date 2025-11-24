Preview: Dell Technologies's Earnings

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dell Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39.

The announcement from Dell Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 8.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dell Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 2.21 1.69 2.53 2.05 EPS Actual 2.32 1.55 2.68 2.15 Price Change % -9.00 -2.00 -5.00 -12.00

Tracking Dell Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies were trading at $122.51 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.