Uncovering Potential: Autodesk's Earnings Preview

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Autodesk to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21.

Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 9.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.15 2.14 2.12 EPS Actual 2.62 2.29 2.29 2.17 Price Change % 9.00 0.00 -3.00 -9.00

Autodesk Share Price Analysis

Shares of Autodesk were trading at $290.8 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Autodesk

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Autodesk.

A total of 20 analyst ratings have been received for Autodesk, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $375.2, suggesting a potential 29.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Workday, Datadog and Synopsys, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $286.46, suggesting a potential 1.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datadog, with an average 1-year price target of $204.72, suggesting a potential 29.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Synopsys, with an average 1-year price target of $571.25, suggesting a potential 96.44% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Workday, Datadog and Synopsys, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autodesk Outperform 17.14% $1.60B 11.74% Workday Buy 12.61% $1.77B 2.52% Datadog Buy 28.35% $709.19M 1.02% Synopsys Outperform 14.03% $1.36B 1.29%

Key Takeaway:

Autodesk ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Autodesk is at the top.

Unveiling the Story Behind Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is a multinational software company best known for pioneering computer-aided design, or CAD, with its AutoCAD product. Nowadays, Autodesk provides design software for a variety of verticals, including architecture & construction, manufacturing, and media & entertainment. Autodesk products have been used in some of the world's most iconic landmarks, like Burj Khalifa, and well-known movie titles like Avatar.

Breaking Down Autodesk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Autodesk faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

