BioLine Rx's Earnings: A Preview

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BioLine Rx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.49.

BioLine Rx bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.54, leading to a 1.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BioLine Rx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.46 -1.06 0 -0.10 EPS Actual -1.00 0.00 0 -0.07 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 -1 2.00

Market Performance of BioLine Rx's Stock

Shares of BioLine Rx were trading at $3.38 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

