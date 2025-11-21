ep us feature image
Earnings Preview: Alico

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alico to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

The market awaits Alico's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.30, which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -1.09 -0.36 -0.93 -0.40
EPS Actual -2.39 -10.98 -1.20 0.19
Price Change % 0.00 4.00 1.00 1.00

Alico Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alico were trading at $31.58 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

