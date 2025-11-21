A Glimpse of Blue Bird's Earnings Potential

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Blue Bird will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

The market awaits Blue Bird's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 18.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.95 0.81 0.92 EPS Actual 1.19 0.96 0.92 0.77 Price Change % 19.00 -1.00 4.00 -5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird were trading at $50.775 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Blue Bird

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Blue Bird.

The consensus rating for Blue Bird is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $68.33, there's a potential 34.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Greenbrier Companies, REV Group and Terex, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 11.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for REV Group, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 24.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential 7.67% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Greenbrier Companies, REV Group and Terex are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Blue Bird Buy 19.39% $85.93M 17.69% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -27.87% $143.80M 2.42% REV Group Buy 11.30% $101.70M 7.81% Terex Neutral 14.44% $282M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Blue Bird is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also leading in terms of Return on Equity.

Discovering Blue Bird: A Closer Look

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company operates in two segments; the Bus segment which involves the design, engineering, manufacture, and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from its customers in the United States and the rest from Canada and Rest of the world.

Blue Bird: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blue Bird showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Bird's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Blue Bird adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

