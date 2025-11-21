What to Expect from PennantPark Floating Rate's Earnings

PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PennantPark Floating Rate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The market awaits PennantPark Floating Rate's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PennantPark Floating Rate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.32 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual 0.27 0.28 0.33 0.32 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 3.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate were trading at $8.89 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on PennantPark Floating Rate

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PennantPark Floating Rate.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for PennantPark Floating Rate, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $10.33, suggesting a potential 16.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vinci Compass Investments and Virtus Inv, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vinci Compass Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 46.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Virtus Inv, with an average 1-year price target of $175.6, suggesting a potential 1875.25% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Vinci Compass Investments and Virtus Inv, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity P10 Outperform 2.27% $33.61M 0.63% Vinci Compass Investments Buy -50.51% $327.37M 6.13% Virtus Inv Underperform -4.79% $116.34M 3.52%

Key Takeaway:

PennantPark Floating Rate ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Discovering PennantPark Floating Rate: A Closer Look

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generate revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and dividends.

Financial Insights: PennantPark Floating Rate

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PennantPark Floating Rate displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennantPark Floating Rate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 78.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PennantPark Floating Rate's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.28. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for PennantPark Floating Rate visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.