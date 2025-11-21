A Glimpse of Semtech's Earnings Potential

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Semtech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Semtech's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 15.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Semtech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.37 0.32 0.23 EPS Actual 0.41 0.38 0.40 0.26 Price Change % 15.00 -5.00 21.00 18.00

Performance of Semtech Shares

Shares of Semtech were trading at $62.57 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Semtech

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Semtech.

With 10 analyst ratings, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $70.5, indicating a potential 12.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Display, Cirrus Logic and Impinj, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Universal Display, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 139.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cirrus Logic, with an average 1-year price target of $138.57, suggesting a potential 121.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Impinj, with an average 1-year price target of $226.2, suggesting a potential 261.52% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Universal Display, Cirrus Logic and Impinj, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Semtech Buy 19.61% $134.10M -4.83% Universal Display Buy -13.62% $104.12M 2.54% Cirrus Logic Buy 3.53% $294.37M 6.62% Impinj Outperform 0.90% $48.33M -6.70%

Key Takeaway:

Semtech ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Semtech Better

Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments: Signal Integrity, Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless, IoT Systems and IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless segment. Geographically majority of the company's revenue is earned from Asia Pacific region, company also operates in North America and Europe.

Semtech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Semtech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.61% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Semtech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semtech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Semtech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

