What's Next: Corporacion America's Earnings Preview

Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Corporacion America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Anticipation surrounds Corporacion America's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 6.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Corporacion America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.49 0.27 0.18 EPS Actual 0.30 0.25 0.21 0.09 Price Change % 7.00 -3.00 -1.00 -7.00

Market Performance of Corporacion America's Stock

Shares of Corporacion America were trading at $22.49 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

