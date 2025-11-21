Earnings Outlook For Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fluence Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Fluence Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 19.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fluence Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.15 -0.22 0.30 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.24 -0.32 0.34 Price Change % -19.00 7.00 -46.00 -19.00

Fluence Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Fluence Energy were trading at $15.51 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Fluence Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Fluence Energy.

With 10 analyst ratings, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $13.1, indicating a potential 15.54% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Enovix, Plug Power and American Superconductor, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enovix, with an average 1-year price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential 20.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plug Power, with an average 1-year price target of $3.58, suggesting a potential 76.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for American Superconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 222.37% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Enovix, Plug Power and American Superconductor, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluence Energy Neutral 24.67% $89.10M 1.57% Enovix Buy 85.08% $1.40M -21.57% Plug Power Neutral 1.91% $-120.17M -23.36% American Superconductor Buy 20.91% $20.44M 1.41%

Key Takeaway:

Fluence Energy ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Fluence Energy is positioned well within its peer group based on these key financial metrics.

Get to Know Fluence Energy Better

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Fluence Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluence Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

