A Peek at Zoom Video Comms's Future Earnings

Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Zoom Video Comms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

Zoom Video Comms bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 12.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zoom Video Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.31 1.30 1.31 EPS Actual 1.53 1.43 1.41 1.38 Price Change % 13.00 0.00 -8.00 -6.00

Performance of Zoom Video Comms Shares

Shares of Zoom Video Comms were trading at $78.42 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Zoom Video Comms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zoom Video Comms.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Zoom Video Comms, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $97.17, suggesting a potential 23.91% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PTC, Tyler Technologies and Samsara, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PTC, with an average 1-year price target of $207.33, suggesting a potential 164.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $558.33, suggesting a potential 611.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Samsara, with an average 1-year price target of $45.14, suggesting a potential 42.44% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for PTC, Tyler Technologies and Samsara are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zoom Communications Neutral 4.71% $944.06M 4.02% PTC Buy 38.80% $533.91M 9.66% Tyler Technologies Neutral 9.67% $281.45M 2.33% Samsara Neutral 30.41% $300.98M -1.43%

Key Takeaway:

Zoom Video Communications ranks in the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Zoom Video Comms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Zoom Video Comms displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoom Video Comms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

