Exploring Woodward's Earnings Expectations

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Woodward will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85.

Investors in Woodward are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 1.4% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.46 1.18 1.25 EPS Actual 1.76 1.69 1.35 1.41 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 -2.00 4.00

Market Performance of Woodward's Stock

Shares of Woodward were trading at $258.58 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Woodward

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Woodward.

Analysts have given Woodward a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $300.0, indicating a potential 16.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BWX Technologies, Carpenter Technology and Textron, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BWX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $202.17, suggesting a potential 21.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Carpenter Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $374.6, suggesting a potential 44.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Textron, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 65.58% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for BWX Technologies, Carpenter Technology and Textron, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Woodward Outperform 7.99% $249.16M 4.51% BWX Technologies Neutral 28.92% $188.99M 6.77% Carpenter Technology Buy 2.24% $216.40M 6.45% Textron Neutral 5.11% $654M 3.14%

Key Takeaway:

Woodward ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Woodward's Background

Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. It designs, produces, and services reliable, efficient, low-emission, and high-performance energy control products for diverse applications in challenging environments. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors.

Woodward: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Woodward showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Woodward's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Woodward's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Woodward's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Woodward's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

